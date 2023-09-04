BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $18.45 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $347.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,479.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Stories

