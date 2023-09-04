Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Acquires 8,195 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 223.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. 5,390,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,831. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

