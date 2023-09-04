Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Acquires Shares of 3,655 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,835. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

