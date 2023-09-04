Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Acquires Shares of 3,655 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,835. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.