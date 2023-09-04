Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $112.33.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.