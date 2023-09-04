Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,814 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,344,000 after purchasing an additional 241,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,893,000 after purchasing an additional 465,102 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,018. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
