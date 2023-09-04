Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Invests $411,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,102,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 741,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 752,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,792,000 after acquiring an additional 517,606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.47. 668,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

