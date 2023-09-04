Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 30,849 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

