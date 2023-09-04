Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 42,769 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,769 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $35,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.11. 4,970,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

