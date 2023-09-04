Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 69,177 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,177 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

