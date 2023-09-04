Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 46.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,094,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,803,093 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises about 5.7% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $54,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cameco by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $37.35. 3,350,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,274,502. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

