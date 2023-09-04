Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of CBWBF traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

