CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 230.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,649 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.05% of CarMax worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

CarMax Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. 1,113,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,542. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

