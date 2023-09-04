CashBackPro Hits 24 Hour Volume of $160,473.64 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003714 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $97.96 million and $160,473.64 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,872.34 or 1.00057632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.98099033 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $286,449.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

