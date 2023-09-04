CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Lifted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in CDW by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.91 and a 200-day moving average of $186.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

