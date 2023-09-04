CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 6.9% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $32.19 million and $5.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04018539 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,414,383.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

