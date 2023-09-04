Chainlink (LINK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $132.46 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.22 billion and $132.46 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00023239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,099,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network enabling real-world data connectivity to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. LINK, the network’s native cryptocurrency token, is used to pay for oracle services, incentivize accurate data provision, and reward node operators. Founded by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis in 2017, Chainlink enhances the functionality of decentralized applications (DApps) by ensuring secure and reliable data connection. This technology supports various applications such as financial services and supply chain management, strengthening the overall blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

