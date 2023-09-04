Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.98% of Charter Communications worth $536,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 38.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR traded down $15.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $422.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.65. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $452.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.