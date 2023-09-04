Chellitcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

