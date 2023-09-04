Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Given New $5.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.69%.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $28,740.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,018.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

