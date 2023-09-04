Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.45.
In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $570,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,699. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at $42,207,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $37,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
