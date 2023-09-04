Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.27, a P/E/G ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. Chewy has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $52.88.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares in the company, valued at $20,712,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares in the company, valued at $20,712,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

