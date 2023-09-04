CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 767,065 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,065 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.02% of Suncor Energy worth $417,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,982,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of SU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,286,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,081. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

