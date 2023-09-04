CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $305,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,394,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

