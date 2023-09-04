CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,256,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,783 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $177,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,502 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,123 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,394,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,695,000 after purchasing an additional 594,448 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 335,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,779. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 463.64%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

