CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $230.46 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 72,610 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $230,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $485.09. 46,383,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,753,813. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

