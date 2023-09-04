CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $51.70 Million Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,356 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $51,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $15.17. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,420. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($1.27). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BBU. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

