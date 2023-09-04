CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $86.88 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $86,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.97 on Monday, reaching $327.74. 1,732,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.20 and its 200-day moving average is $292.78. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $328.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.