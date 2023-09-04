CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $89.97 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,757,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,985,450 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 2.33% of Crescent Point Energy worth $89,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,676 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,161,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 82,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,649,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPG shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

