CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,691,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,222 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up 2.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $575,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $1,597,154,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $739,834,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $614,866,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.68. 1,711,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,418. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. CSFB lowered their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

