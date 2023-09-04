CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,585,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,260 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.50% of BCE worth $205,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 429,600 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BCE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.45. 2,380,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $49.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.50%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

