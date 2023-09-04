CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 60,363 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $134,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of META stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.38. 12,842,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

