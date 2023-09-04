CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $292,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,373. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $331.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.