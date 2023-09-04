CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $78,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,717. The stock has a market cap of $364.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.