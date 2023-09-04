CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 13,044 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,044 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $94,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.03 on Monday, hitting $544.25. 1,437,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,603. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $547.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

