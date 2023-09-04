CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 132,412 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 132,412 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.33% of Restaurant Brands International worth $277,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121,590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QSR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.90. 911,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

