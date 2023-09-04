CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,518 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $56,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $283.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,946. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

