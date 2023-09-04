CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 88,874 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,383,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,874 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 1.6% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.08% of Nutrien worth $397,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $521,017,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 858,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

