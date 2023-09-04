CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 957,491 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,217,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 957,491 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $102,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,743,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 451.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 755,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 618,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

RCI traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.05. 242,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.