CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,530 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.54% of Waste Connections worth $193,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,484,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,768,000 after buying an additional 67,947 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after buying an additional 857,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,952,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,545,000 after buying an additional 185,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.29. The stock had a trading volume of 838,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.61.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.