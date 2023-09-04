Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $72,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 148,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 108,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $34,852,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,080,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,632,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $235.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.