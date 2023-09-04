Clear Street LLC Invests $1.17 Million in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. RF Acquisition makes up 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clear Street LLC owned about 1.58% of RF Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in RF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RFAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,481. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RFAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

