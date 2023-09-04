Clear Street LLC Sells 3,775 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Clear Street LLC cut its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUNE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dune Acquisition by 3,063.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUNE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $10.10.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model.

