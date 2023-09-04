Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $50.21 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Albany International worth $50,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $93.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.30. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.56 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

