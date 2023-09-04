Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $56.85 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,493 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.09% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $56,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,181,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,984,000 after acquiring an additional 182,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,996 shares of company stock worth $8,607,017. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

