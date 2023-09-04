Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $57.45 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after buying an additional 273,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $232.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.94. The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.