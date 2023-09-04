Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 28,568 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,568 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $51,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $205.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.89 and a 200 day moving average of $185.78. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

