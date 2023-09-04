Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $55,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $3,114.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,951.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,720.53. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

