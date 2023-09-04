Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 79,942 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,942 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Corteva worth $53,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.11 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.