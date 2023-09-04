Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $50,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 284.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CDW by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CDW by 789.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,907,000 after acquiring an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,102,000 after acquiring an additional 717,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CDW opened at $213.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.51.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.