ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLRO stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 32,410 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,219,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 78,210 shares of company stock worth $69,385 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

